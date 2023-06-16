Operation days expanded for El Dorado Beach boat ramp

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Beginning Friday, June 16, the El Dorado Beach boat ramp will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Monday.

The boat ramp is located at U.S. Highway 50 at Lakeview Avenue and is open seasonally based on water levels and accessibility. Fees for the boat ramp are collected on site and can be paid via debit or credit card.

The 2023 summer boat ramp fees are $17 for day use, $138 for a season pass, and $45 for a “Tahoe Only” sticker.

As a reminder, a mandatory boat inspection is required before entering Lake Tahoe. For a list of boat inspection locations, visit https://tahoeboatinspections.com/ .

For more information, visit the city’s website at https://cityofslt.us/296/Boat-Ramp-at-El-Dorado-Beach .