Operation School Bell allows nearly 300 students in need to shop for clothes

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The new Target had plenty of activity this past weekend as Operation School Bell provided students in need with the ability to shop for their own clothes, as well as a place for them to pick up socks and coats donated by the local Kiwanis club.

Operation School Bell is one of six philanthropies that the Assistance League of the Sierra Foothills puts on for students. Through partnership with the El Dorado County Office of Education (EDCOE), the Assistance League identifies students in need. The all-volunteer organization came up to Tahoe for the first time, since in previous years, they provided vouchers for online shopping to 241 students. They also provided a selection of books for the students.

This year, the event took place at the newly opened Target, where students were able to choose from the far larger inventory. Andrea Kleinbardt, co-chair of Operation School Bell, said “Target’s been awesome and have really showed up… there’s plenty of stock and variety for the kids to choose from.”

Co-chair Cynthia Lowery said the event was one of the reasons why she joined the Assistance League. “My heart is with helping these kids,” she said. Lowery spoke about how important having new clothing is for building confidence and self-esteem for the kids. It can even boost attendance, as students are more likely to attend when they are appropriately dressed.

“I’m most excited to see the impact this will have on families,” said Lowery at the beginning of the event. “The smiles on their faces just melt your heart.” Students shared in thank you notes that they enjoyed hanging out with friends and getting new clothes, while parents expressed their appreciation for the thoughtful event, which also allowed them to spend one on one time with their children.

Students in grades K-5 received $80, grades 6-8 received $100 and high schoolers received $125 for shopping. The funds for the project came from both the Assistance League’s fundraising and the GIVE Tahoe grant, which provided them with $5,000.

Kiwanis member Margie Maxheimer said that they have partnered with Operation School Bell since about five years ago. Kiwanis could provide shoes and coats, which they have for many years, and Operation School Bell would allow kids to buy other needed items—especially good boots and shoes for the winter. Last year, Kiwanis bought and provided $18,000 in coats to kids in need.

Maxheimer praised the Assistance League’s help, as they primarily fundraise on the west slope, but still aid Tahoe. “It’s so amazing that they come up here and really show their dedication to kids all throughout the county, and actually include Tahoe,” she said. Maxheimer encouraged people to go to the Garden Tour and Christmas Tour, two different events that help fundraise for the group’s philanthropic efforts.

To learn more about the Assistance League and donate if you are interested, you can visit https://www.assistanceleague.org/sierra-foothills/

Video provided by the Assistance League Sierra Foothills

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.