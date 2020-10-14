Operation School Bell supplies clothes to hundreds of South Tahoe students

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An El Dorado County nonprofit held events the past two weekends to help disadvantaged and homeless middle and elementary school students in South Lake Tahoe.

Assistance League Sierra Foothills held Operation School Bell from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, and also held an event the prior weekend, at K-Mart.

Both events combined had a turnout of nearly 250 children who had supervised shopping experiences.

“We are happy to have the turnout we did,” said ALSF president Vera Doettling. She said that parents have been grateful for ALSF providing much needed winter clothing.

Doettling added that having members fluent in Spanish was key in helping kids who primarily speak that language.

Each year Operation School Bell helps both recurring and new students. The events were held in collaboration with the El Dorado County Office of Education.

Each of the students chosen from their schools received $70 to $100 based on school grade to purchase new clothing and a new book for the school year.

ALSF is an all-volunteer organization that hosts philanthropic community events and programs within the county to provide assistance to those in need since 2008.

They hold several fundraising events throughout the year including Home for the Holidays and Garden of the Hill which help raise the funds for events like Operation School Bell.

Due to COVID-19, the in-person fundraising events were canceled. The nonprofit has been looking to move some fundraisers to an online platform.

ALSF will hold a Fall Holiday Boutique fundraiser where they will sell wreaths, trees and household items on Nov. 7-8. Doettling said they will be following all CDC guidelines.

ALSF is reaching out to the Tahoe communities for donations. With a $25 donation, students can receive a warm jacket, boots or a new school outfit.

For more information, visit http://www.assistanceleagur.org/Sierra-Foothills.