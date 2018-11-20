A shameful election season

To the Incline Village/Crystal Bay residents:

The election is over and as I watched the weeks leading up to the election I was appalled and disappointed to see a wonderful community, where we have lived for over 40 years, succumb to the very disturbing hate and divisiveness displayed by members of this community.

I am ashamed to think that people here could stoop so low. What happened to civility in our lives? We talk about our national government … but take a look around us and are we any better?

Shame on the community … shame on us to allow this to happen.

Hopefully this won't happen in the future.

Jane Bekowich

