A shameful election season
November 20, 2018
To the Incline Village/Crystal Bay residents:
The election is over and as I watched the weeks leading up to the election I was appalled and disappointed to see a wonderful community, where we have lived for over 40 years, succumb to the very disturbing hate and divisiveness displayed by members of this community.
I am ashamed to think that people here could stoop so low. What happened to civility in our lives? We talk about our national government … but take a look around us and are we any better?
Shame on the community … shame on us to allow this to happen.
Hopefully this won't happen in the future.
Jane Bekowich
Incline Village, Nevada
