‘An Ode to Tahoe’
March 15, 2018
Should I stand perchance
and gaze upon your shore
while your waves they dance
—abrupt and still.
Where my thoughts
shall spill
Recommended Stories For You
forevermore.
Deep into your emerald depth
it is much
as what I seek
likened by your clarity.
Beneath a mirror
—tinted zephyr
here I stood
dreaming awake
fifteen years to the day.
For my gladness
you have given
and my wish as true
as your hue is blue.
It is in your reflection of me
that I will always see
a storm-savaged sea
amongst waves of tranquility.
Floated by your youth
upon a buoyant breeze
with your water and your sand
you took me by the hand
and so I swam
through the depths of you
so deep and blue
so tried and true.
Buddy Love
Gardnerville, Nevada
Trending In: Opinion
- Ask Tessie: What etiquette should people know for hot springing near Tahoe?
- Letter: South Lake Tahoe City Council should initiate compromise on VHR issue (opinion)
- Letter: ‘Thank you for keeping me updated’
- Guest column: Sunshine Week — open government a right, not a political platform (opinion)
- Letter: South Lake Tahoe VHR fines are out of control (opinion)
Trending Sitewide
- South Lake Tahoe man sleeping behind car killed after neighbor unknowingly backed over him
- What lies in the depths of Lake Tahoe’s waters? (video)
- Lake Tahoe weather: Storm could bring 3-6 inches of snow at lake level
- Sales at Tahoe Beach Club luxury condo development surpass $100 million
- Lake Tahoe weather: Rain to turn to snow Tuesday; 4-8 inches likely at lake level