Barton skilled nursing facility: A heaven’s gate for seniors

It is with great pride and enthusiasm that we would like to share with our community here at South Shore Lake Tahoe a wonderful experience we had with our parents at Barton Senior Care unit.

This facility offers the elderly complete assisted living with home-like amenities including comfortable shelter, balanced nourishment, and five star medical assistance headed by our long time local physician, Dr. Henning Mehrens.

Under the guidance of Dr. Mehrens, Director Melinda Brogna, and all the wonderful nurses and assistants, they are like smiling angels lending a hand, assisting seniors with their daily chores, feeding them, and making them feel at home.

During our many visits with our parents, we felt like walking into an oasis of good will, comfort, security and camaraderie. In the atmosphere of caring and encouragement they organize special activities, such as excursions into the community, balloon and card games, visits by volunteer dogs and their owners, as well as group bowling, fishing and listening to live music from community volunteers.

The compassionate staff showed their love for the residents at every point of activities, demonstrated by hugs, laughter and attention to each and every aging adult in their care.

We felt so lucky when our parents were accepted there and needed extra attention, here in our own community. During our many visits we also got to know several other lucky residents and all of them expressed their extreme gratitude for the care of their body, mind and spirit in the latter years of life.

We only know too well from our own experience that there are extremely difficult and unpleasant tasks of elder-care that need to be mastered each and every day, and we would like to thank everyone devoting their lives to these challenging yet rewarding occupations. We encourage our locals to support this great institution here in our community wherever possible and to thank the dedicated staff when there is an opportunity.

Zina and Klaus Utecht

Zephyr Cove, Nevada