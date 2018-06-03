Letter: Be sure to vote in upcoming election (opinion)
June 3, 2018
The end of an election cycle. Anyone ready for the election to be over? By the time we reach the election we are inundated with calls, mailers, advertisements and the all too familiar hit pieces. Why is it that we are so willing to believe the sensational and hateful comments?
Did you know that when you run for public office you no longer have the same protections regarding libel and slander? Anyone can say anything against you without fear of having to pay a price for lying. I urge voters not to pay attention to these obvious attacks that only happen to people who are in a position to win over an incumbent or truly connected people.
I have recently heard of these hit pieces being repeated, sent or printed against many candidates that go against the grain of the established kingdoms. Whenever you see these pieces, remember that the reason these people are being "hit" is because they have a lot of support, and the competition is afraid of losing.
Instead, thoughtfully consider the positive and negative side of the candidates from an observers point of view — not the emotional and hate-filled hit pieces.
Elections are an essential part of our Democracy. If we don't participate, we will eventually lose our freedoms.
Be sure to vote.
Recommended Stories For You
Gerri Grego
South Lake Tahoe California
Trending In: Opinion
- Ribaudo column: Real reasons behind lack of affordable housing at Lake Tahoe (opinion)
- Letter: No mystery in El Dorado County DA race (opinion)
- Letter: Vote for the future of El Dorado County on June 5 (opinion)
- Letter: Owen is right choice in race for El Dorado County auditor-controller (opinion)
- Letter: ‘Thank you for keeping me updated’
Trending Sitewide
- Deceased North Lake Tahoe man tests positive for hantavirus
- 5 Lake Tahoe farmers’ markets to attend this summer
- El Dorado County Board of Supervisors expected to adopt VHR
- Ribaudo column: Real reasons behind lack of affordable housing at Lake Tahoe (opinion)
- Tahoe Brewfest is back: 2nd annual event bigger, better than 2017 debut