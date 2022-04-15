Best of Tahoe nominations are open (Opinion)

While this headline may not be news to some of you (we opened nominations up last week), we try every year to hit as many channels as possible to let people know that the contest is underway.

And, inevitably, every year we have people who said they did not know it was happening. So, if you’re reading this, please help us spread the word to the folks you know that this is important to.

Robert Galloway



To help, here is a recap of the process.

The nomination period (going on now through April 22) is the first step in crowning a winner. It’s a process that shouldn’t be overlooked as only the top nominated businesses, people, and places make it through to the finals. Many folks believe that they only need to be nominated once to get to the finals and this is not the case. The more nominations the better and you can nominate once per day, per category, so keep that support flowing.

Why do we only take the top nominations? We have over 100 categories and each year we have (literally) thousands of nominations. This is a way to help streamline and clean up the ballot so you’re only dealing with the best of the best. Think of it as the playoffs in sports. Only the top teams make it and there is, ultimately, only one winner. The nominations are like regular season wins.

Sure, your favorite may not make it to the finals. But just like our favorite sports teams, they may not make the playoffs each year, either. If they do, then there’s probably a really good reason as to why — just like our local businesses and people.

They work hard year in and year out to make our surroundings better. That could be your favorite dinner spot, your can’t-miss community event, or that dentist who always make you feel comfortable even when you’re usually a little bit nervous.

Each year, this contest is meant to be fun and celebratory of the things that help make up the fabric of the community. Some categories are more hotly contested, while others may come down to the same two that duke it out each and every year.

Regardless of category, they do what they do because they love what they do and ultimately want to succeed. What better way to show support than to roll up your sleeves and go to bat for them?

I’m sure I speak on many of their behalf that they thank you for your support over the past year. And I thank you for showing your support in this forum. In many cases, winning this award could be a huge boost in business — or for some: continued validation that they are at the top of their game.

The finalist voting will start not long after the nominations have closed so be on the lookout to then vote for your top choices. I look forward to seeing the results.

Best of luck, everyone!

To make your nominations, visit https://www.tahoedailytribune.com/bestoftahoe2022

Publisher Rob Galloway can be reached at rgalloway@tahoedailytribune.com or 530-542-8046.