Best of Tahoe nominations are open, (yes, already)

If it seems like we just got done with voting on the winners for Best of Tahoe, it’s because it was only a short five months ago.

Rewind to last year and if you recall, during our normal time of voting (right about now), there was this thing called a pandemic that had started and people weren’t really in the mood for nominating, much less able to enjoy, their favorite business around Tahoe. So we pushed it back.

Rob Galloway



Enter 2021 and we’re looking to get back on track with our normal schedule where the winners will be announced the weekend of the July Fourth holiday. What better time to showcase the winners to everybody (and we mean everybody) in town?

Just as in years past, the nomination period is important for businesses to be eligible for the final voting. A single nomination does not move you through to the final round. We only move the top nominated in each category through so it’s important to be in the mix at the top.

The importance of celebrating our local businesses hasn’t diminished over the past year. Many are still feeling the effects of COVID and while there seemingly is a light at the end of the tunnel, the distance to the light isn’t the same for every business.

You the community has done a phenomenal job of rallying around the people, businesses, and organizations over this past year. Some of those businesses wouldn’t be here today without that support. Continue to show that passion and appreciation for what they do or what they mean to you through a nomination – and ultimately a vote in the finals.

Whether they are a new business born from the ashes of the pandemic, or an old favorite that you can’t fathom not having, it’s this time of year that support and positivity reign.

Every business has had their struggles. While it might be easy to point out the ones you do not like or had a bad experience with, let’s try to keep the energy positive. We are still bombarded by negative comments and disruption every day, but if you’re like me, you’ve seen more than enough and crave the positive side of things.

Let’s encourage and support instead of divide. The warmer months are sure to bring some levity to everyone’s predicament and I for one am looking forward to a time that we aren’t separated by three to six feet and masks.

OK, enough of the handholding – let’s talk about the competition side of this.

Each year we crown winners. Some new. Some have had the title for years. Regardless of the win, businesses are encouraged to see the support from their community. It also could mean new customers or opportunities so in many cases, it’s important.

That’s where you come in.

The nomination period will be open for the next few weeks, but don’t sleep on a business. If you have a favorite, nominate. You can nominate daily so the more the merrier.

I look forward to seeing the finalists. Good luck, everyone!

To make your nominations, visit us at tahoedailytribune.com/bestoftahoe2021.

Publisher Rob Galloway can be reached at rgalloway@tahoedailytribune.com or 530-542-8046.