City Council needs to quit stalling on cannabis
May 10, 2018
You think the City Council could realize that legal cannabis sales here is going to help bring in money from taxes on sales. It will help subsidize our roads, fire etc. They need to quit dragging their feet on cannabis and stop spending money trying to tax us by putting measures on the ballot.
Mike Colby
South Lake Tahoe, California
