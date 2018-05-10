 City Council needs to quit stalling on cannabis | TahoeDailyTribune.com

City Council needs to quit stalling on cannabis

You think the City Council could realize that legal cannabis sales here is going to help bring in money from taxes on sales. It will help subsidize our roads, fire etc. They need to quit dragging their feet on cannabis and stop spending money trying to tax us by putting measures on the ballot.

Mike Colby

South Lake Tahoe, California