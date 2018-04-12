Kudos: Community support for youth development (opinion)

Tahoe Youth & Family Services would like to sincerely thank the following individuals and organizations for their amazing support of our "Girls Project" program which helped enhance the lives of many young girls in our community this past year.

Barton Hospital Foundation's generous donation assisted us with field trips and leadership programs, which helped promote continued education, self-esteem, and enhanced and improved the lives of many young girls in our community.

Kudos to the South Tahoe Public Utility District's donation of gifts during the holiday season for our underprivileged children. Due to their support many local youths wore a huge smile during this holiday season. This was also a wonderful lesson for our girls that giving is better than receiving.

Vail Resorts' Heavenly and Kirkwood ski resorts provided many wonderful complimentary days of skiing and snowboarding lessons and lift tickets to many young girls who would have never had this experience or opportunity. Their instructors taught them the fundamentals of skiing and snowboarding. The instructors were fun and full of energy, but more importantly were wonderful roles models.

The Terry Lee Wells Discovery Museum in Reno, Nevada opened their discovery planetarium and exhibits for us. They provided hands on classroom time teaching the girls many interesting technologies that may someday inspire their interest in a career in science.

This thank you would not be complete without mentioning Ms. Lisa Maloff and her wonderful donations to Tahoe Youth and Family Services this past holiday season. Her generosity in giving to our program and to our community's many other needs is truly inspiring.

We as a community are very fortunate and blessed to have individuals and organizations like these that help promote the growth and development of our youth every day. Thank you all for your amazing support.

Warmest regards,

Dee Dee Gooding

Girls Project Coordinator

Tahoe Youth and Family Services