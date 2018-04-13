Kudos: Continued support from Tahoe-Douglas Rotary Club (opinion)

On behalf of the staff and students of Zephyr Cove Elementary School, we would like to express a sincere thank you for the continued support we receive from the Tahoe–Douglas Rotary Club.

The most recent generous contribution was the purchase of 25 Chromebooks along with a charging cart. This contribution now makes it possible for most of the primary students to have their own devices. It is wonderful to see advanced computer skills attained at such an early age.

The use of Chromebooks at our school has positively influenced the learning in our core academic areas.

Thank you again, Tahoe–Douglas Rotary Club. We are very grateful!

The staff and students at Zephyr Cove Elementary School