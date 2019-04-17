Editor’s notes: Say ‘hello’ to the new Tahoe Daily Tribune website (opinion)

Some of you are likely visiting our website and wondering “where am I?”

Well, you are where you wanted and expected to be — it just looks a little different.

And there is a reason for that difference … beyond mere cosmetics.

The new tahoedailytribune.com represents a complete redesign intended to deliver a better experience for you, our readers.

If you’re reading this on your desktop/laptop computer, you’ll notice a cleaner homepage with many of the same elements that have been there for quite a while.

If you’re reading this on your mobile device, i.e. your smartphone, you’ll notice a friendlier site that is far easier to navigate.

Our new website also allows for improved advertising placement that will minimize the disruption to your reading experience while allowing our advertisers an effective avenue for reaching their intended audience.

It’s almost as if our new website was built for mobile devices. Well, it was.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that more of us are reading news on our smartphones — sources of infinite news that conveniently fit in our pockets. It’s a fact that is as true for us here at the Tribune as it is for large national outlets.

In 2017, 51% of our readership came from mobile. Just under 38% came from desktop and 11.3% came from tablet devices.

Those numbers marked a significant and fast moving shift.

In 2014, 61.4% of our readers were on desktop while 25.2% were on mobile and 13.4% were on tablets.

Fast forward to the first three months of 2019 and just over 60% of our readers are now on mobile, 31% are on desktop and 8.8% are on tablets.

In a span of less than five years the numbers have literally flipped, with a clear majority of online readers now viewing our content on their mobile device.

This is more than a trend — it’s a fundamental change in how we all consume information. We want to be ready to meet that change head on.

Of course, you can still read the physical print edition of the paper in the local markets we serve. And, as has been the case for years, a free electronic version of each edition is available on our website.

While we believe the new tahoedailytribune.com better positions us to serve our readers and advertisers, we want to hear from you.

If there are changes you would like us to consider, send an email to editor@tahoedailytribune.com or call me directly at 530-542-8006.

I look forward to hearing your feedback: the good, the bad and the in-between.



Ryan Hoffman is editor of the Tahoe Daily Tribune. He can be reached at 530-542-8006 or at rhoffman@tahoedailytribune.com.