Letter: Every small action helps in fight against climate change (opinion)

Congratulations, Mr. Middlebrook, for the July 19 opinion piece regarding your willingness to address human-caused climate change. I’m glad that you realize when eliminating emissions, every small action helps.

Almost every day our city is polluted by the operation of helicopter tours. They spew their pollution over our city, beaches and campgrounds. Their elimination would be a double score for the thousands of citizens, tourists and wildlife that won’t have to listen to the obnoxious sound of the helicopter tours.

Sounds like a winner, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and a city that doesn’t sound like a war zone. Every small action helps.

Jay Symmons

South Lake Tahoe, California