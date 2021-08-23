Gov. Newsom needs to stay in office (Opinion)

You will soon (if not already) be receiving a ballot in your mail on which you will be asked to recall our Gov. Gavin Newsom. Vote no.

You may conclude that because California is a “blue” state you need not worry about this recall. First, this recall election has been structured and timed to take full advantage of Democrats’ apathy. It is not an election year and it is not happening in a typical election month.

The proponents of the recall know that because Democrats in California have a huge voter registration advantage, the only way Republicans can win a state-wide election is by energizing their small base when Democrat turnout is likely to be small.

Gov. Newsom has had a solid record as a strong leader in what can only be described as the most difficult times. I refer you to this up-to-date report card put together by CalMatters, a nonpartisan, nonprofit journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s State Capitol works and why it matters https://calmatters.org/explainers/newsom-recall-report-card/ .

For those of you dissatisfied with Gov. Newsom, I still urge you to vote no. The California recall and initiative system is a broken mess. And this recall, which is costing the state $276 million, is completely unnecessary when Newsom will be on the ballot for re-election next year.





It is wrong by going against our own state constitution, in that the removal of the governor will not allow the lieutenant governor to assume the office. An opinion from the Dean of the U.C. Berkeley law school can be read at the following link: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/11/opinion/california-recall-election-newsom.html

There are 46 people who have each paid $4,000 to get their name on the ballot to replace Gov. Newsom if he is recalled. This is a cheap way to bolster their name recognition. For others it is a tactic to get into the governor’s office without getting support from a large percentage of voters.

If you still need some convincing why you should vote no consider:

• A yes vote will put Republicans in charge of California.

• A GOP governor would appoint a GOP senator should one of ours have to step down. Feinstein is 88 years old.

• Newsom is likely to sign almost every progressive bill passed by the Democratic-controlled legislature; a Republican replacement will not.

Please get all the facts pertaining to the recall from https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/2021-ca-gov-recall/newsom-recall-faqs?fbclid=IwAR3drQgVkLgmGkVcDzpejSNh8I8cxPJtjZZTfbS9IyoDczXkgEBNSmYLl2s

Check your voter registration status at https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/cavoter

The last day to register to vote in this election is Aug. 30 although you can vote conditionally until Election Day.

Ballots have been mailed. Election Day is Sept. 14 and voting centers will close at 8 p.m. and drop boxes will be locked at that time. In SLT the only voting center will be at Lake Tahoe Community College which will be open from Sept. 4-14. Its hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Election Day it will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Drop boxes will be located at the South Lake Tahoe Library (24 hour drive up), Holiday Market (7 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and Grocery Outlet (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and will be in place from Aug.16 to Sept. 14.

Susan Chandler is chair of the South Lake Tahoe Democratic Club.