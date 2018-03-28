Letter: Grieving mother — Tahoe needs to wake up to heroin epidemic (opinion)

When will the people of South Lake Tahoe wake up and see what's outside their doors, in their homes, right underneath their noses.

There's an epidemic going on. It's all over, but there it's like living in a giant fish bowl. I'm talking about the heroin problem. I lost my son to it on Monday 19th of this month. He thought he could do it without help.

I got that call no mother or father should ever get. It was his dad's voice I heard telling me Matthiew, our 22 -year-old, was gone. He found him when he got home from work. He will have that nightmare finding our son.

Matthiew went to Tahoe Valley Elementary then onto South Tahoe Middle School then to high school. I was like all of you reading this: it won't happen to my family. It's on the corners, the back streets and God forbid your children's friends.

I am a grieving mother. And a mother trying to warn other mothers and fathers to wake up before you get that call I'll never forget for the rest of my life. My son was no angel. But an angel he became. My son has passed away, don't let it happen to your child.

Believe me, if they want to get the drugs they'll get it. Without you knowing it. The nightmare of any parent is to bury their child. I have to go through that hell soon with the family that loved him. And still does and always will.

In the memory of our son Matthiew (Matt) Jeffery Jenkins. Parents hug your children just a little harder tonight and never forget to tell them you love them.

Madalyn Jenkins

Arroyo Grande, California