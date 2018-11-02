Guest column: #ShowUpForShabbat — services in South Lake Tahoe to demonstrate solidarity tonight

The Jewish Sabbath, which begins each Friday evening and concludes each Saturday night, is “a taste of the World to Come,” Judaism teaches.

It is a time of rest, of peace, of learning … a time for community and a time for family. Last weekend, the opportunity to experience this was uprooted as 11 members of the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh were murdered on Shabbat (the sabbath).

The shock and horror remains with us as we grieve and mourn and as we measure our fear and anxiety. And, as we wrestled this week to re-gain our bearing on what it means to be Jewish in this country, so much of my strength has come from within and without the Jewish community.

The embrace of my congregations, Temple Bat Yam in South Lake Tahoe and North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation in Tahoe Vista, AND the embrace of my clergy friends and partners throughout the region brought me sustenance and strength.

I am uplifted by the love shown to our Tahoe-Carson Jewish community from so many of you — the wider community. In my gratitude for this support, I want to invite any and all of our community to join us for Shabbat.

As we in the Jewish community continue to heal, as all of us as Americans heal and try to regain our footing in the aftermath, we have an opportunity for solidarity.

David Harris, the chief executive of the American Jewish Committee, a Jewish advocacy group, was quoted by the New York Times saying, "We want to send a powerful message to anti-Semites that Americans are outraged, whether these Americans are Jewish or non-Jewish," Mr. Harris said. "It was not only an assault on the Jewish community, it was an assault on American values."

Inspired by Harris' leadership, the AJC launched the campaign this week #ShowUpForShabbat as a call to all of us to show up in solidarity, to show up in the face of anti-Semitism of hatred and bigotry.

Rabbi Yakar serves as rabbi to both Temple Bat Yam in South Lake Tahoe and North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation in Tahoe Vista, both congregations are affiliated with the Union for Reform Judaism.