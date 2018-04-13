Guest column: South Lake Tahoe’s 2nd annual People’s Climate March (opinion)

Climate change is the defining issue of our time. We are bombarded daily by those who seek to divide us on the issue of climate change.

Those who sow the seeds of division understand the climate science and the catastrophic impacts if it goes unchecked, but yet they still work tirelessly and at great expense to keep us apart and create doubt.

The decades long campaign to mislead the public on climate change was done so for one very simple reason: to ensure the profits of a very select few at the cost of "we."

But we are waking up. We understand that climate change is not a political issue and that we will feel the impacts, regardless of whom we voted for in the last election. We understand that the exploding green economy is providing good paying jobs and can save our city, utility and school districts money. We understand that addressing climate change will provide safety and security to our communities and families as we safeguard against wildfires and decentralize our energy grid. Finally, we understand that fighting climate change is the only way to protect the place we are fortunate enough to call home.

On April 28 at 10 a.m. we will be meeting at Lakeview Commons for the second annual South Lake Tahoe People's Climate March, which will end at the Earth Day event at Bijou Park. We are marching to demonstrate that we, as a community, are united in our fight against climate change.

We came together as a community when the city of South Lake Tahoe and the Lake Tahoe Unified School District made their 100 percent renewable commitments. I can't tell you how optimistic I am about what "we" can accomplish next.

Recommended Stories For You

Nick Exline is chair of the SLT 100% Renewable Committee and founder of the Tahoe Climate Change Action Network. Contact him at exline555@gmail.com.