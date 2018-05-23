Guest column: Vote to keeps El Dorado County Board of Supervisors intact

As a native of Northern California whose memories of El Dorado County go back to the 1950s, I strongly encourage the voters of District 4 and 5 to keep the present County Board of Supervisors intact by reelecting both Supervisor Michael Ranalli and Supervisor Sue Novasel to second terms in office.

Why? Because El Dorado County over the past 2 years has had one of the most effective county boards I have seen at work in decades in California, and in several other states as well. It would be foolish to not reelect such proven representatives of the people of their districts and the county at large, and instead elect some greenhorns who would most likely take months to get up to speed, with no guarantee they would be nearly as effective.

As a retired applied scientist and national land grant university extension system specialist in agriculture and economic development, and natural resources and environmental management, who for over 20 years worked with a great many rural-suburban county elected officials and employees in over 12 states, I have observed dozens of county boards in action. The present El Dorado County board is one of the best I have seen at making sound decisions and getting worthwhile things done. It's members are all intelligent, hardworking, and have a level of honest integrity that is rare nowadays.

Supervisor Ranalli, the present chair of the board and representative of District 4, has a remarkable capacity for seeking out, absorbing, thinking through, and integrating highly detailed but important information. He is also remarkably energetic while at the same time being patient, and has a talent for diplomacy that makes him a major asset to the county.

Supervisor Ranalli, the present Chair of the Board and representative of District 4, has a remarkable capacity for seeking out, absorbing, thinking through, and integrating highly detailed but important information. Recommended Stories For You

Supervisor Novasel, who represents District 5, brings a kind of forthright, down-to-earth quality to the board combined with a type of open-minded approach to business, which makes her a clear asset to both the county and her district.

It would be a serious mistake to not reelect these two county supervisors to second terms in office.

Terry Kayes is a retired research scientist, professional writer and now historian. He resides in Placerville.