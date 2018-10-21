Guest column: Vote ‘yes’ on California Prop. 3 (opinion)

"When the well is dry, we will know the worth of water." – Benjamin Franklin

As summer temperatures increase and rain and snowmelt become less predictable, California needs to vastly improve its ability to deliver clean, reliable water to farms and families from its increasingly threatened forests and watersheds.

Proposition 3, the water bond on California's Nov. 6 ballot, is a critical measure to improve the reliability of the state's water supply, provide safe drinking water for millions of residents, and protect and restore fish and wildlife. It will bring at least $100 million directly to Lake Tahoe, and $250 million to improve forest health, prevent fires and combat climate change in the Sierra Nevada.

The Sierra Nevada and Tahoe regions will also be able to draw from more than $3.4 billion in statewide funding for flood control, storm water, and water quality programs. It's a win for the health and resiliency of our forests, our watersheds and our communities.

In Lake Tahoe, Proposition 3 will help improve the lake's famed clarity, reduce the threat of uncontrolled fires, expand the basin's network of hiking and biking trails and lakefront parks, and restore the Upper Truckee River, the most impaired watershed in the Tahoe Basin.

Its passage will also provide a boost to the efforts of the Tahoe Fund and other nonprofit groups to leverage their contributions with reliable public funding to get more work done.

We've seen how Sierra watersheds and local communities are hurt by megafires and a changing climate. Proposition 3 will help us recover and prepare for an increasingly uncertain future.

On Nov. 6, vote "yes" on Proposition 3.

Amy Berry is the CEO of Tahoe Fund, a nonprofit that supports environmental projects around the Lake Tahoe Basin with an emphasis on recreation, conservation and education.