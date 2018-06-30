Guest column: Welcome to Tahoe! (opinion)

Summer is here, and with it, beautiful wildflowers, construction delays, and long days of Tahoe sun. With so many options to enjoy this beautiful place, what to do while you are here can be a little overwhelming.

Thanks to a partnership of more than 20 organizations, there is a now a new tool to help you discover new things to do at Tahoe.

The new TakeCareTahoe.org website is home to information on more than 200 events to attend, more than a dozen centers to visit, and plenty of volunteer opportunities to dig into.

Take Care Tahoe is a collective group that loves Lake Tahoe and wants to see more people connect with its beautiful natural environment. So we spent the better part of a year, thanks to grants from AT&T and the Tahoe Fund, building a tool that would do just that.

Ah you ask, "You did all of this out of the goodness of your hearts?"

You are on to us. There is a small catch. Not only do we want you to enjoy Tahoe, we also would love for you to take care of it. Last year, volunteers with the League to Save Lake Tahoe cleaned up more than 1,600 pounds of trash left behind after the July Fourth holiday, including more than 5,000 cigarette butts. Clearly, we all have a lot of work to do.

Recommended Stories For You

By attending beach cleanups, wildflower hikes, insightful discussions, and environmentally friendly festivals, we are pretty sure you are going to have fun and learn ways you can take care of Tahoe.

You also can find information on more than a dozen centers where you can spend time learning more about the science, history and environment of Tahoe. And once you know more about Tahoe, you are destined to take better care of it.

To help you out, the website also includes some funny messages on how you can help us take care of Tahoe while you are here — like being No. 1 at picking up No. 2 or remembering trash day is a bear's buffet.

We invite you to visit TakeCareTahoe.org. Search by location, dates you will be here, or other options to find the event that is just right for you. Visit a center you haven't before or volunteer to help with trail work.

Show us how you take care of Tahoe by posting a photo and tagging @takecaretahoe on Instagram or Facebook.

We love it here, and we know you do too. Thanks for helping us take care of it.

Amy Berry is CEO of Tahoe Fund. The Take Care Tahoe Team Outreach Committee consists of Tahoe Fund, Tahoe Resource Conservation District, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, The League to Save Lake Tahoe, UC Davis- Tahoe Environmental Research Center.