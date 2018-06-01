Guest column: Yes on Prop 68 to Keep Tahoe Blue (opinion)

Lake Tahoe is a national treasure, but those of us who live in the Tahoe region know it faces many environmental threats: stormwater pollution that degrades its clarity, aquatic invasive species that threaten to destroy its ecology, and now the changing climate is adding additional stress.

On the June ballot, Californians will have a chance to vote on Prop. 68 — a $4 billion investment in the coming years to protect California's unique natural resources and ensure they are protected from the growing threat of climate change.

The League to Save Lake Tahoe is part of a statewide coalition working to pass Prop 68, and we urge California residents to vote "YES" on June 5 to protect what is best about California — the state's unique open spaces, forests, trails and lakes.

The measure makes direct investments in Lake Tahoe and the surrounding region, providing $27 million to the California Tahoe Conservancy and $30 million to the Sierra Nevada Conservancy.

Prop. 68 will fund the environmental restoration of wetlands and meadows that were destroyed by unchecked 20th century development, and which had acted as natural pollution filters for Lake Tahoe. The measure also dedicates specific funding to address threats facing our community by making important allocations for efforts to reduce fire danger in our region.

Beyond our region, Prop. 68 will help communities across California that lack access to safe parks and clean drinking water, ensuring that all California residents, regardless of zip code, have access to the clean water that they deserve and safe places for kids to play.

The League has taken a leadership role and made a significant financial investment in the Yes on 68 campaign to ensure there is a strong voice for Lake Tahoe in the statewide discussions. And we're not alone in our support. The broad coalition that we've joined includes conservation groups, local park advocates, water experts, and business organizations committed to supporting Yes On 68 and protecting our state's water and parks for years to come.

Notable supporters include Gov. Jerry Brown, The Nature Conservancy, The Trust for Public Land, the Association of California Water Agencies, The California Chamber of Commerce, League of California Cities, American Lung Association in California and other advocates for California's public health.

To learn more about Prop. 68 and what you can do to help spread the word — such as endorsing Prop 68, sending an email of support or sharing content via Facebook and Twitter — please visit yes68ca.com.

It's up to all of us to ensure that Lake Tahoe is protected, now and for future generations. This June, we urge you to join us in standing up for California by voting 'YES' on Prop. 68 — a vote for 68 is a vote to help Keep Tahoe Blue.

Darcie Goodman Collins is the executive director of the League to Save Lake Tahoe, also known by its iconic slogan "Keep Tahoe Blue."