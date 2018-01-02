Kudos: Helping children enjoy the holiday season (opinion)

On behalf of the staff and volunteers of Child Advocates of El Dorado County, I want to give "kudos" to our South Lake Tahoe community for fulfilling every wish hung on the seasonal giving tree!

Your gifts ensured that more than 40 children who have experienced the trauma of abuse or neglect, were able to enjoy the holiday season.

Harrah's Arcade, who again sponsored our annual CASA kids holiday party, provided a fun venue. The kids were all smiles with a gift from Santa and a delicious dinner from Base Camp Pizza.

Thank you, South Lake Tahoe Community Library, for hosting our CASA Giving Tree again this year.

We truly appreciate the kindness and generosity demonstrated year after year by our warm-hearted community.

Barb DeGraaf

Child Advocates of El Dorado County