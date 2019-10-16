Letter: I stand with the nurses at Barton (Opinion)

Nurses at Barton Health held their first strike in May of this year.

Ryan Hoffman / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Happy nurses are important to our community and to proper health care at Barton Hospital. Recently, I received exceptional care from the outstanding nurses in the Endoscopy/GI Lab. They were friendly, took fear away, and were extremely professional.

I am mystified by Dr. Wonnacott’s recent letter about the nurses. I hold the opposite of his opinion.

I believe the nurses fight is everyone’s fight for fairness, and if the nurses cannot get good healthcare, then there is definitely a problem. The nurses are not afforded even the basic benefit of coverage by the health insurer of Barton. This is indeed ironical since the nurses make sure everyone else is properly covered and gets outstanding care.

I stand with with the Barton nurses who are my neighbors and fellow community members who are fighting to put patients before Barton’s profits.

Dr. Carolyn Triano

South Lake Tahoe