Opinion: In response to Offenbacher comments

Editor's note: The Tribune extended an opportunity to Lara Miller to write a guest column. The following comments are her response:

Todd Offenbacher is quickly losing national sponsors, including Outside Magazine, for the event because of his past and present actions, not to mention several libelous statements he has made about me personally. Perhaps instead of focusing on me, he should examine how he manages his own event.

Lara Miller

South Lake Tahoe, California