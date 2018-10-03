Incline Village GMâ€™s Corner: Here is your chance to weigh in on draft community services master plan

Interested in IVGID providing land for a dog park? Or maybe a snowplay area in the winter time? Or do you want us to focus on making sure we maintain and/or improve our existing amenities?

Whatever your thoughts, Wednesday, Oct. 10, is your chance to have your voice heard.

We are hosting our fourth community workshop in connection with our Community Services Master Plan at 5:30 p.m. at the Chateau. You are invited to join us for a fun, interactive workshop with fellow members of the community.

Unlike the first two workshops, the recently conducted August workshop along with the Oct. 10 workshop includes a review of the Draft Community Services Master Plan. This draft plan is a result of the feedback we received from the earlier workshops, focus groups, and a community survey â€” all of which were conducted in 2016 and 2017.

This is your chance to make sure that the draft plan is consistent with the recreational needs expressed during the initial community input process. If you are unable to attend, we encourage your input by emailing your thoughts of the draft plan to CSMP@ivgid.org.

You can review the entire draft Master Plan in advance of the community workshop by going to the following link on our website: http://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/resources/community-services-master-plan

This webpage also includes all of the material from the previous community input sessions, and includes a link to all of the previously approved components of the master plan for our beaches, golf courses, ski area and tennis center.

Why are we doing this?

Periodically, we need to make sure that the mix of services we are providing is consistent with the wants, needs, and desires of the community.

We know that our stakeholders' preferences change over time and we want to make sure we are meeting current expectations.

We certainly aren't interested in spending your resources in areas that are no longer desired by the community.

We also want to make sure we hear from all of our stakeholders. We realize that many of you don't live here year round â€” but spend lots of time enjoying our facilities when you are in town. If you are a local, see if you can't get your part-time neighbor to come with you to the event.

In order to ensure feedback from a wide variety of stakeholders, we mailed a community survey out to a representative group of local and out of town property owners. Every opinion matters as we figure out what our programs and facilities should provide over the next decade or more.

We have been very active over the past four years updating our Master Plans. We've already engaged the community in helping us update the Master Plans for Diamond Peak, our beaches, golf courses and our tennis center. This process will focus on the rest of the great programs, activities and facilities that we offer to the community.

What's Next?

I receive a lot of questions about what happens after we finalize the Master Plan.

The next step is for the Board of Trustees to approve the final plan and then work with the community to determine what elements of the plan could be implemented in the near future.

It is important to note that a Master Plan is a planning document, not a budget document.

Board adoption of a Master Plan is not a commitment to actually fund any of the projects or programs in the plan; however, it does provide a blueprint for determining what potential projects and programs could be implemented if there are resources available for the modification or expansion of our services.

I have to emphasize that the plan does not commit one dollar to future projects. Our top priority continues to be maintaining our current facilities in a manner that ensures a long useful life.

Master plans are an important component of responsible asset management. Knowledge of community preferences help us prioritize our capital funds and often help us determine priority for improvements.

In addition, they can help dictate how to best update facilities to ensure longterm viability.

See you Oct. 10

Maintaining our assets and ensuring that our assets are operated and programmed in a manner desired by the community is a central function of IVGID. We encourage all of you to attend the workshop and help make sure we program our assets in a manner consistent with the desires of the community.

Hope to see you all on Oct. 10!

GM's Corner is a monthly column from IVGID General Manager Steve Pinkerton, who discusses issues and offers updates regarding various district matters. He may be reached for comment at sjp@ivgid.org.