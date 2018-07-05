Jim Clark and his not so accurate ‘Incline Village history lesson’

It's interesting how facts are lost or distorted to promote the idea we are a community of "Hatfields and McCoys." Why would anyone in the community want to create artificial divisions among our citizens? Why would anyone choose to breed discord over unity?

We are a small community and as such it is important for us to listen to differing perspectives, find common ground, and work together to improve our community and quality of life.

So let's get the facts correct. The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees has been cited 15 times by the Office of the Attorney General for open meeting law violations in 2017 (AG File 13897-260). The district was also admonished for violating the "spirit and intent" of this law (AG File 13897-224 & 226).

Mr. Clark's editorial incorrectly stated that all complaints were dismissed. Additionally, the district's financial audits have not all been "clean" as many report. In 2017, IVGID's 2016 audited report had to be restated. Our independent auditor, Eide Bailly LLP, identified a "deficiency in internal control that we consider to be a material weakness."

Despite this significant finding, no substantive internal process changes were brought before the board. In fact, rather than exercising greater oversight, the audit committee policy 15.1.0 was modified from meeting "at least four times per year" to "must meet annually." Although greater attention was needed, our audit committee reduced their involvement.

Mr. Clark also misstated the divide regarding our beaches. After listening to citizens and reading the February 24, 2016 Beach Facility Study, the suggested change to our beaches with the greatest response has been "addressing crowds and access." To solve this involves community input to design and implement a plan that enhances our property values and our quality of life.

While the "Hatfields and the McCoys" makes an interesting storyline, the issue at hand is about proper board oversight and our rights as citizens to participate in our governance. The choice is clear: The voters have a choice of "business as usual" or a "constructive change in board oversight and leadership." These are important issues we can solve together to strengthen and improve our community.

Sara Schmitz

Candidate for IVGID Board of Trustees