Letter: Joe Duffy for Douglas County sheriff (opinion)

As a former Douglas County Sheriff's Office employee, I have had the pleasure of knowing Capt. Joe Duffy and Capt. Jim Halsey since they began their careers at DCSO over 20 years ago. Joe and his wife Teresa have dedicated their lives to law enforcement and this community. They are both employed at DCSO and their son Maverick is a member of the DCSO Explorers.

Joe has worked in all the divisions of the sheriff's office. He has extensive knowledge of this department and our community. He has served in numerous positions of authority during his tenure at the sheriff's office. In addition, he is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, commands the SWAT team, K9 Unit and is considered an expert in gangs. Joe's wife, Teresa is the Youth Services Officer at DCSO. She devotes herself to the children of Douglas County, often giving countless hours of her own personal time as well as work time.

Capt. Jim Halsey served this community and our country in dual careers. During his time with DCSO he has also served as a chief warrant officer in the Navy, active and reserve. Jim's wife, Frankie, has always been loving and supportive of her husband. His devotion to law enforcement and our country have taken him away from her on many occasions. She has always shown the utmost devotion to Jim and their family.

Both Joe and Jim support our youth and seniors in Douglas County. They understand that first and foremost their duty is to serve the public.

With their years of experience and concern for the betterment of our community, I feel they are the winning team for sheriff and undersheriff of Douglas County.

Paulette Lawless

Minden, Nevada