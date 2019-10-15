Letter: I joined the bail on Vail movement (Opinion)

Dear Editor:

I wanted to state how impressed I am with one of your local resorts. After Vail’s prices have gotten too high for me, I opted to buy a season pass at Sierra-at-Tahoe. I saved around $300 over Vail’s price. To my surprise, I received my pass today with a “Welcome To The Family packet” and a thank you letter. When customers got stuck on the chair lift for four hours, Vail passed out vouchers for a cup of coffee to them. Really?

I’m looking forward to 2020 being a more consumer-friendly season. I’ve joined the “Bail on Vail” movement. See you at West Bowl.

Jim Thompson

Petaluma, Calif.