Kavanaugh on Supreme Court would jeopardize everything we hold dear
July 18, 2018
Brett Kavanaugh is the wrong choice to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court. If he is confirmed to the Supreme Court, everything that we hold dear as a nation will be at stake.
From protecting a woman's right to choose to dismantling the Affordable Care Act, Kavanaugh could be the swing vote that takes away our rights. His lifetime appointment also means he could also cement the Citizens United decision in for decades, giving corporate special interests and mega-donors with extreme agendas even more influence in our democracy.
It's time to take the "for sale" sign off of our Democracy. The Senate should NOT vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
Sincerely,
Guy Perkins
Reno, Nevada
Trending In: Opinion
Trending Sitewide
- Lake Tahoe homebuyers who procrastinate will be disappointed
- Second passenger dead, 1 in critical condition following plane crash near Truckee (updated)
- Phish fans trash Stateline area during first of 2 shows at Lake Tahoe
- Demonstrators to host march calling for US 50 pedestrian crossing in South Lake Tahoe
- Ferguson Fire in Yosemite filling Lake Tahoe Basin with smoke