Kavanaugh on Supreme Court would jeopardize everything we hold dear

Brett Kavanaugh is the wrong choice to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court. If he is confirmed to the Supreme Court, everything that we hold dear as a nation will be at stake.

From protecting a woman's right to choose to dismantling the Affordable Care Act, Kavanaugh could be the swing vote that takes away our rights. His lifetime appointment also means he could also cement the Citizens United decision in for decades, giving corporate special interests and mega-donors with extreme agendas even more influence in our democracy.

It's time to take the "for sale" sign off of our Democracy. The Senate should NOT vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Sincerely,

Guy Perkins

Reno, Nevada