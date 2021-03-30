Kudos: A south out to Tahoe’s youth social workers (Opinion)

Tahoe Youth & Family Services would like to take this time during Social Workers Awareness Month to honor our social workers. As the executive director, I feel fortunate to have such outstanding and professional social workers as part of our team at Tahoe Youth & Family Services. They are essential.

They are caring individuals who are sincere in their belief that this world is a better place when we reach out and help others. Their empathy, professionalism and steadiness when working with individuals who struggle with numerous challenges is heart-warming. They confront some of the most challenging issues facing individuals, youth, and families in our community. They help people reach their full-potential and make our community a better place to live.

Their ability to look at the big picture as it relates to their clients and the community is a necessary quality. This skill helps their clients look at their lives with new perspective. Tahoe Youth’s social workers help the people who walk in our doors move forward and make the necessary changes to be successful.

I would like to give a shout-out to all the social workers and social work interns who work at Tahoe Youth & Family Services for their outstanding and essential jobs they do to make our community healthier and happier: Brian Gomez, Michelle Brooks, Tasha Hamilton, Patricia Damian, Sandy Granvcci and Shelly Fowler.

Karen Carey, executive director for Tahoe Youth & Family Services