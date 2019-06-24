Kudos: Bread & Broth thanks volunteers and local restaurants (opinion)

Since April was Volunteer Appreciation Month, Bread & Broth held a 30th year anniversary celebration and appreciation luncheon to thank the nearly 250 volunteers who regularly give of their time to support the organization’s efforts to ease hunger in the Lake Tahoe South Shore community.

The luncheon was held at Lake Tahoe Golf Course on April 28 to honor these volunteers and to acknowledge the over 9,250 hours they volunteer annually to address food insecurity. Two of B&B’s founders, Wendy David and the late Father John Grace, were guest speakers for the event, sharing their memories of Bread & Broth’s beginnings. An awards presentation and a raffle followed the program.

Bread & Broth would also like to thank the various businesses for their support and donations for this event: Lake Tahoe Golf Course, Safeway, Leo Schools, Artemis Cafe, Azul Latin Kitchen, Base Camp Pizza, Beach Retreat & Lodge, Beacon Bar & Grill, Bear Beach Cafe, Blue Dog Gourmet Pizza, Cafe Fiore, Edgewood Bistro, El Charro Avitia, Flight Deck Bar & Grill, Lake Tahoe Ale WorX, MacDuff’s Public House, McP’s Taphouse Grill, Montbleu Resort Casino, Riva Grill, Scusa Italian Restorante, Sonney’s Bar & Grill, Sushi Pier, Tahoe Pourhouse, Taste of Europe, Ten Crows BBQ, Tep’s Villa Roma, and The Lake House.

Bread & Broth Advisory Board