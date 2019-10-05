Kudos: Community showed strong support for South Lake Tahoe Babe Ruth teams (opinion)

The South Lake Tahoe Babe Ruth Organization would like to thank the following community members and businesses who so graciously helped our three Nevada State Championship Teams (13-year olds, 14-15 year olds, and 16-18 year olds) compete at the Regional Tournament for the Pacific Southwest with their donations.

Over 40 local youth benefited from this generosity by getting to play at the “next” level (one step away from the World Series).

The players had an amazing experience thanks to the community support in our little town here on the South Shore of Lake Tahoe. Thank you all.

Every Babe Ruth family stepped up to help get donations from our community to support our league. We do apologize if any donor was missed in being recognized and extend our heartfelt thanks to all you gave so our local kids could play.

South Lake Tahoe Babe Ruth Organization