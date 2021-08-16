Kudos: Community supports growing tennis program

Dear Editor:

After missing last year’s tennis tournament, 234 people returned for the 37th annual Hersh Herschman Memorial Tahoe Classic at Zephyr Cove Park this past weekend. The four-day annual event brought people from nine states to our area for competitive and fun tennis.

The tournament is the biggest fundraiser for the Zephyr Cove Tennis Club Foundation. The money raised from the event, including a silent auction and raffle, will help to continue to provide the only organized recreational tennis, with a growing kids program, on the South Shore.

The nonprofit, all-volunteer foundation has a contract with Douglas County to operate the six courts. Responsibilities include resurfacing the courts, managing play, and providing instruction for all ages and abilities.

We thank the following businesses and individuals for their generosity for our Classic fundraiser: All Sports Fitness & Personal Training, Angel Touch Salon & Spa, Anytime Fitness in Zephyr Cove, Barbara Cooper, Bissell Law Corporation, Bliss Experiences, Bridget Rielley, CalStar, Capisce, Carl and Carol Bergren, Carson Valley Inn, Casey’s Restaurant, Casino Fandango, Chick and Carel James, city of South Lake Tahoe, Coach Ricardo Ramirez, Resilient Training LLC, Connor Carreras, Dart Beverage, Dave Nostrant, Dawn Stackpole, Salon at The Lake, Diane Lucido, Dirk Yuricich Photography, Dollar Signs & Graphics, Douglas County Parks & Recreation Dept, Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, Dynamic Movement Therapeutics, FastFrame Carson City, Frey Ranch Distillery, Genasci & Steigers Family Dental Care, Ginny Unger, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe, Harrah’s / Harvey’s Lake Tahoe, Heart Rock Herb & Spice Co. LLC, Heavenly Village Cinema, Heidi Muhr, Homewood Mountain Resort, Imagine Salon, Joan and Tony Cupaiuolo, Kari and David Beronio, Kathryn Reed, Katie Andriacchi, Kurt and Nancy Massing, Lake Tahoe AleWorX, Lake Tahoe Mountain Brews, Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, Lake Tahoe Yoga, Lucille Ward, Marcus Ashley Gallery, Melissa & Jess Jester, Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, Patricia and Correy Couch, Paul & Louise Proffer, Paul Bruso, Phil Weidinger, Weidinger Public Relations, Pine Cone Resort, Reel-Lentless Fishing Charters, Reno Aces, Rose Petals Florist, Sheriff John D’Agostini, Sheryl Herschmann, Sierra-at Tahoe, Sprouts, Natural Foods Café, Sue Cowan, Summit to Shore Chiropractic, Susan Glasson – It’s My Yoga, Tahoe Adventure Film Festival, Tahoe Best Friends, Tahoe Bodyworks, Tahoe Chamber, Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District, Tahoe Fly Fishing Outfitters, Tahoe Mountain News, Tahoe Sport Fishing Co., Tep’s Villa Roma, The Getaway Café, The Loft in Heavenly Village, Toast Tahoe, Tom and Doreen Andriacchi, Tracey and Gracie’s Pet Sitting, Val and Paul White, Zephyr Cove Resort/Lake Tahoe Cruises





Carolyn Wright is president of the ZCTCF.