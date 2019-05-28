Kudos: Fire drill in Golden Bear Neighborhood a huge success (opinion)

The Golden Bear neighborhood would like to express our sincere thanks to everyone who contributed to making the evacuation fire drill on Saturday, May 18, a huge success.

It takes a village and a lot of time to plan and execute an event like this. We want to give special thanks to some of the agencies who worked to make this fire drill possible: Deputy Sheriff Greg Almos, and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department, Fire Chief Tim Alameda and the Lake Valley Fire Protection District, Tahoe Resource Conservation District, EDC Search and Rescue, STAR’s, U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, California Highway Patrol, South Tahoe Action Team, the Douglas County CERT Team, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, Lake Tahoe Basin Fire Academy Cadets, Leona Allen (Director, Lake Valley Fire Protection District Board), Tahoe Douglas Rotary, Tahoe Truckee Humane Society, South Lake Tahoe Fire Fighters Association, Smart & Final, and the many community volunteers.

The evacuation fire drill and what we have learned over the past year has made it possible for our neighborhood to become more fire aware. We now know how to prepare ourselves and our homes for a fire or disaster and how to become a Fire Adapted Community.

The evacuation fire drill that our neighborhood planned will become a template for all of the Lake Valley Fire neighborhoods.

With our thanks,

The Golden Bear Neighborhood