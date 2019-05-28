Kudos: Highly recommend Barton Center for Orthopedics & Wellness (opinion)

I wanted to take a moment to personally thank all of the wonderful staff that helped me get back on my feet.

I joined the Barton Performance team back in February 2018. I have always been a strong athlete and have enjoyed engaging in sports. Unfortunately, I have had lower back problems since 2007 when a patient fell on top of me injuring my back. In January 2018 I developed a sudden onset of tendinitis in my right elbow.

I am normally very motivated to keep physically active and to maintain my strength.

With the onset of the tendinitis in my right elbow and a small flare-up in my lower back, working out became very difficult and trying to engage in the very sports that I loved appeared to be hurting me.

I’m very passionate about skiing, rock climbing and mountain biking. On my own, I couldn’t figure out how to get a good workout in and not continue to injure my body. I felt very lost and almost depressed about my current situation. I had dinner with one of the physical therapists at the hospital, Chris.

Chris explained to me that she had just recently joined Altis and how impressed she was with their knowledge, motivation, sincerity and in the general program itself. I joined the very next morning after meeting with Nick. Nick provided me with the guidance and the motivation that I needed at this point in my life. If any of my friends or acquaintances is injured in anyway or just want to improve their general fitness, I immediately recommend going to the Barton Center for Orthopedics & Wellness.

From the bottom of my heart I truly wish to thank all of the people that worked with me. I know that I’m going to forget some names and I apologize upfront. Nick and Justin we’re great in programming my workouts.

Angie and Sebastian were awesome at working on my tendinitis with manual treatment and special exercises. I am extremely thankful that the staff was there to assist me in getting back to doing all of the sports and even normal activities of daily living.

Thanks again for a truly amazing team!

Nicole Koller

South Lake Tahoe, California