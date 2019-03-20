Kudos: Ice Arena continues support of Sierra House Elementary School (opinion)

The Sierra House Elementary School Community would like to thank the South Tahoe Ice Arena for offering their facility and equipment to our students.

Not only do they work with us for PE, they offer lessons for all third graders in the district and are a wonderful place for us to hold fundraisers that build our school community in a fun and healthy setting.

In addition, the Morning Wake and Skate program is appreciated by many families and enjoyed by many of our students. It is a great way to get in some exercise and fun before the school day begins.

A huge thank you to Van, Wren and the entire staff at the South Lake Tahoe Ice Arena from everyone at Sierra House.

Karin Holmes

Principal, Sierra House Elementary School