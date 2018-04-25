Kudos: Lake Valley Fire Protection District Easter egg hunt a success (opinion)
April 25, 2018
The Lake Valley Fire Protection District would like to thank the following businesses and individuals for their kindness and generosity in making the third annual Lake Valley Fire Protection District Community Easter egg hunt a success:
Smart and Final; Thran's Flowers; American Red Cross; Tahoe Bowl; South Tahoe Recreation Center; Tahoe Toys and Treasures; Sierra-at-Tahoe; Ernie's Coffee Shop; Toy Maniacs; Lake Valley Firefighters Foundation; Tahoe Paradise Park; Lake Tahoe Environmental Magnet School; Lake Valley Fire Staff; Lake Tahoe Basin Fire Academy Cadets; South Tahoe Ice Arena; El Dorado County Sheriff's Department; and STAR Volunteers Leona Allen, Katie Long, Jamie Sessions, Jennifer Robillard
Events like this would not be possible without your support. We are so lucky to live and work in such an amazing community.
Thank you,
Kileigh Labrado
Lake Valley Fire Protection District
