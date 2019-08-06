Kudos: Nel’s customer appreciation day much appreciated (opinion)
Dear Matt Sheffield,
Thank you for the Customer Appreciation Day at your Nel’s Hardware/Garden Center at the 1050 Fremont location. My husband, Phil, and I were greeted by a friendly man who welcomed us and encouraged us to sign up for the many door prizes, which we did. Next we enjoyed the lunch which included a delicious cake. Lastly, I picked out one beautiful plant, which I am still enjoying.
Lucky us we received a call from Nel’s telling us we had won a soda stream machine.
Nel’s certainly knows how to show their appreciation to their customers.
Thank you to Nel’s and all their employees.
Melva Martin
South Lake Tahoe, California
Opinion