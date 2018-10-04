Kudos: ‘It ‘takes a community’ (opinion)

'It 'takes a community'

The South Lake Tahoe Family Resource Center wishes to thank the local community for supporting our summer "Parabajitos" For the Little Ones, & Teen Leadership programs.

During six weeks this summer the FRC hosted 70 children from kindergarten through seventh grade. The program has an educational, environmental, recreational and social component. We could not present such a wonderful program without the support of many sponsors.

I would like to thank the Lake Tahoe Unified School District, Dr. James Tarwater, superintendent, and Cindy Martinez, Bijou Community School principal, for the use of the Bijou school facilities.

The El Dorado County Library, Cecilia Alatorre for conducting a weekly reading program. The UC Davis Nutrition program, Christina Luquin and Guadalupe Ramirez for highlighting healthy food choices as well as planting lettuce and radishes from seed to show the children how to plant and nurture seeds to harvest.

The UC Davis staff also provided a fitness component that the children enjoyed thoroughly. The Heavenly / Vail Epic Promise program for allowing all of our "Parabjitos" kids to experience the ropes course, roller coaster and all the other activities on top of the mountain.

I also want to recognize the staff of the FRC for a job well done

It really does "take a community" to nurture and support each other. Thank you to all who support the Family Resource Center.

Thank you,

Bill Martinez

Executive Director

South Lake Tahoe Family Resource Center