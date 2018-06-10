Kudos: (opinion)

Thank you to Master Gardener Roxanne Butler and Sierra House School for the wonderful tour of the gardens for the Visions In Education students. Roxanne went out of her way to educate and encourage the enrichment that gardening brings us all. She provided soil, pots, seeds and knowledge so that everyone could take home a project. She discussed why gardening is an important and challenging aspect of life in Tahoe, with tips on how to work with our unique growing environment. We also thank Bonnie Fiegel, who works tirelessly to bring programs like this to our students.

Trudi Nye