Kudos: STFC’s soccer title not possible without much support

The South Tahoe Futbol Club’s 13 and under boys recently won the NorCal Gold State Cup Championship and that wouldn’t have been possible without many individuals.

The STFC champions would like to recognize those who have supported our quest to be No. 1, including: Edgewood Tahoe & Golf Course, Lake Tahoe Golf Course, Cuppa Tahoe, Elevate Wellness, Tahoe Seasons Hotel and Lake Tahoe AleWorX. They have allowed this team to stay together, and play in different tournaments and buy equipment.

The following teams also helped us get better, the U13 boys from Truckee River United coached by Terrell, our STFC ’07 boys and STFC ‘07/’08 girls, who always agreed to scrimmage us.

Thank you to the people who supported us along the way like our STFC Director of Coaching Brandon Garinger who always found us a field to practice on. Coach Jack, who also worked tremendously with these boys, Coach Jeremy Evans who always had time for a talk, our calendar event manager Darcy Nealis, the finance committee of Theresa Wolfe and Melinda Choy, and the fundraising committee of Corinna Osborne and Lisa DeLeon who were all instrumental in behind the scenes of running a team.

Coach Jim Nealis and Coach Brent Wolfe kept the boys running when I couldn’t, their coaching help is what is needed at every level, and this should be an example for the future of STFC volunteers for their kids team to succeed.





The last two thank yous are for the parents for staying flexible on practice times, helping each other to get the players to games and practices, doing things I couldn’t, and for being our cheering section.

The last, to the boys for their trust.

Yours in soccer, Coach Chris DeLeon