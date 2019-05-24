Kudos: Support lead to increase in tax return assistance (opinion)

On behalf of the Tahoe Tax-Aide Team, I would like to thank the city of South Lake Tahoe Recreation Department and the board of directors at Senior Inc., for providing the space and days, and all the media outlets that spread the word about our program.

Despite the heavy snows of February, we completed 40 more returns than the year before. Almost a million dollars in refunds were returned to our community.

A special “thank you” goes out to all the community members who trusted us to answer their tax questions and file their returns in this first ”Tax Cuts & Jobs Act” year. We look forward to serving you again next year.

Bob Niedermeier

Tax-Aide Volunteer