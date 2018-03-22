Kudos: Tahoe-Douglas Rotary St. Patrick’s Day celebration always a fun time

Kudos to the Tahoe-Douglas Rotary for an incredible St. Patrick's Day Fête.

After moving to South Lake Tahoe six years ago, this party has always been a highlight on our social calendar. This year's, the 50th, far exceeded any previous efforts. Everything was just what we needed after Miracle March began.

There is no better cure for the winter blues than being in the company of such caring and fun people — the Rotarians. What an ideal event. The great wait staff and delicious food provided by Harrah's, the amazing band (Left of Centre, Séan Cummings the Tahoe Bagpiper, "Prince," "Jason Aldean") and the generous donations for the silent auction, all were ingredients which contributed to an unforgettable night.

The Rotary totally put the fun in fundraising and we were so happy to have had the opportunity to be a part of such a worthwhile evening to raise money for our community. Well done!

Denise Haerr

South Lake Tahoe, California