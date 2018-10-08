Kudos: Thank you for a fantastic summer (opinion)

The residents of the Barton Skilled Nursing Facility have enjoyed a wonderful summer full of beautiful Tahoe activities.

We would like to thank Vail resorts for their generous donation of tickets for us to ride the Heavenly gondola, and Jolena Hearn for making sure our residents were well cared for throughout the trip.

She even brought out some animal pelts to touch and learn about, an experience our residents won't soon forget! Back at home, we were lucky enough to have a performance by Fabrizio. He tailored songs and decor to our luau theme, and our residents and families loved singing along and enjoying the music!

Tahoe is truly a wonderful place to live, not only due to our natural surroundings, but because of the generous people and businesses who share their gifts with the community.

Miranda Miller

Activity Director

