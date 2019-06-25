Kudos: Thanks for making 2019 Healthy Bottom Line Mother’s Day Diaper Drive a success (opinion)

Choices for Children would like to thank the community for its amazing support of the 2019 Healthy Bottom Line Mother’s Day Diaper Drive.

Throughout the month of May, donation boxes that had been decorated by our local Boys and Girls Club members were located throughout the community.

We received thousands of diapers that will be distributed to our community’s youngest and most vulnerable residents. The following local businesses and agencies supported this year’s Diaper Drive: El Dorado County Library, South Lake Tahoe branch, the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe, Under the Magic Pine Tree, City of South Lake Tahoe Rec. Center/Pool Complex, Tahoe Mountain Academy, Step by Step Early Learning Center, Lake Tahoe Preschool, LTCC Child Development Center, Jubilee Kids’ Academy, Lake Tahoe Child Development Center, Barton Family Medicine, Barton Pediatrics, and Tahoe Douglas Christian Preschool.

A special thank you to Live Violence Free and First Five for the donation of a pallet of diapers.

If you are in need of diapers please come to 1029 Takela Drive Suite 1.

Heather Della Ripa

South Lake Tahoe, California