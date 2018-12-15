Kudos: Thanks for supporting event in Incline Village (opinion)
December 15, 2018
Myths and Mountains, an award-winning tour operator headquartered in Incline Village since 1991, hosted a very special event that was held at the Chateau at Incline Village, Nevada this fall. Two-hundred people from the area attended the event for the film premiere of "The Last Dalai Lama?"
The award-winning film was presented by the film's director and producer, Mickey Lemle. All of the funds raised during the event went to READ Global (www.readglobal.org).
READ Global was founded by Myths and Mountains President Dr. Antonia Neubauer in 1991 as a way to give back to local communities that are part of the Myths and Mountains travel destinations. READ helps build community library resources centers that offer knowledge, information, and educational opportunities to rural villagers in Nepal, India and Bhutan.
Myths and Mountains hosts fundraising events for READ Global in Incline Village every year. This year, we would like to thank the following local businesses, organizations, and individuals for their support for this special film premiere.
Thank you also to those who attended and gave significant donations to READ Global. The event would not have been such a complete success without you.
IVGID
The Chateau at Incline Village
Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe
Sara and Leonard LaFrance
Mount Rose/Ski Tahoe
Tahoe Adventure Company
High Sierra Gardens
Jess Drake Studios
Tahoe Perfect Workout
Parkside Inn
Squaw Valley | Alpine Meadows
Tahoe Donner Association
Patagonia
Exito Travel
Emily Salmon
