Kudos: Thanks for supporting Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe (opinion)
November 14, 2018
Thank you for your past support of our wine tasting event. Because of your generous contributions over the last 20 years Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe has been able to give back to our community over $1,040,822 in scholarships, awards and grants.
Please purchase your tickets for our 48th Annual "An Evening of Food, Wine and Beer Tasting" being held at MontBleu on Nov. 9 at http://www.sislt.org to continue the support of this great event that has helped our community so much.
Colleen Manzer
Zephyr Cove, Nevada
