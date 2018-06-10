Kudos: Thanks to Bread & Broth AAD sponsors (opinion)

Unfortunately, hunger exists in our beautiful community. It impacts the working poor, families in need, elderly on fixed incomes, children who go to school hungry, as well as those living outdoors. With the help of concerned members of the South Tahoe community, B&B is able to ease hunger for those who struggle with meeting just the basic needs of life.

For almost 29 years, B&B has been providing meals every Monday; and in the last nine years, the major funding source for these full course, nutritious dinners has been B&B's "Adopt A Day of Nourishment" program. AAD sponsors not only generously donate $300 to cover the costs of their sponsorship dinner, but also can send up to five folks to help the B&B volunteers with their dinner's setup, serving and cleanup.

B&B would like to thank and give a "kudos" shout out to the following AAD sponsors for their generous donations and the sponsor crew members who gave of their time to help hungry, at-risk people and provide them with a sense of security and comfort.

Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra – 3/5 – Jean Bergner, Shelly Martinez, Julie Nelson, Carolyn Robinson, Joanne Shope

Tahoe/Douglas Elks Lodge #2670 – 3/12 – Jeanne and Roger Barragan, Steve Kurek, Karen and Jim Plamenig, Gary R. Wendt

Kirkwood Mountain Resort – 3/19 – Natasha Buffo, Dan Deemer, Richie Monroe

St. Theresa Filipino Community – 3/26 – Represented by numerous St. Theresa Church Filipino community parish members.

Tahoe Douglas Rotary Club – 4/2 – Linda Belloti, Ashley Colvin, Matt Grime, Bob Senna, Brian Williams

Heavenly Mountain Resort – 4/9 – Raymond Marshall, Kellie Rochioli, Randal Wilson

Harrah's/Harveys' HEROs – 4/16 – Jacalyn Andrews, Jeff Colameco, Pat Frega, Veronica Vilaseca, Darlene Winkelman

'Pay It Forward' Community Fund/Unity at the Lake Church – 4/23 – Ileene and Michael Lipkin, John McDougall, Alan Miller, Darya Vogt

LTCC ADVANCE Adult Education Program – Taylor Bartlett, Melanie Chu, Nancy Harrison, Lisa Shafer, Lori Thorne

To partner with Bread & Broth as a donor, sponsor or volunteer, visit our website at http://www.breadandbroth.org.

Bread & Broth