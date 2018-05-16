Kudos: South Lake Tahoe Taxaide Team helps South Shore residents (opinion)

Despite the rough March weather, we helped record numbers of our fellow residents file complete and accurate returns (640, a 6 percent increase over last year). Refunds of $795,646 were processed, with $235,913 balance due. That means that over a half million dollars was returned to our community: 40 percent of our clients were seniors and 29 percent were of Spanish ethnicity. So, thank you, Tahoe.

We look forward to serving you again next year.

Robert Niedermeier

South Lake Tahoe, California